Dollar Tree raising its prices to $1.25 by early 2022

A store known for its $1 price tag is making a big change next year.
Dollar Tree announced Tuesday that it’s raising its prices for the first time in 35 years.
When 2022 rolls around, items will be priced at $1.25 nationwide.
Surprisingly, the price hike isn’t due to inflation. The bargain chain said the 25 cent increase will give them more flexibility to bring back customer favorites as well as introduce new items.
Officials said this will also help with freight and distribution costs as well as wage increases.