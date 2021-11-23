Dollar Tree raising its prices to $1.25 by early 2022

(Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is for $1 are promoted on its storefront window in Jackson, Miss. Dollar Tree, the national chain of stores that promises everything from a buck, will begin introducing items on its shelves that will exceed $1. The company said, Wednesday, Sept. 29, that it's responding to customer requests and said pushing the $1 barrier will allow for a better mix of products. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A store known for its $1 price tag is making a big change next year.

Dollar Tree announced Tuesday that it’s raising its prices for the first time in 35 years.

When 2022 rolls around, items will be priced at $1.25 nationwide.

Surprisingly, the price hike isn’t due to inflation. The bargain chain said the 25 cent increase will give them more flexibility to bring back customer favorites as well as introduce new items.

Officials said this will also help with freight and distribution costs as well as wage increases.