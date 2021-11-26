First Virginia child, age 10-19, dies from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health has reported that a child, between the ages of 10 and 19, has died from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a syndrome that’s associated with the coronavirus.

This death marks the first death from MIS-C reported in Virginia. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April 2020. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May of 2020.

VDH reports that the child lived in the Prince William Health District; however, out of respect for the family, the victim’s identity will not be disclosed at this time.

MISC-C is known to cause problems with a child’s heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs. Children with MIS-C will typically experience the following symptoms:

An ongoing fever

Stomach pain

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Skin rash

Bloodshot eyes

Dizziness or lightheadedness

According to VDH, severe warning signs that a child may have developed MIS-C include the following:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away

Confusion or unusual behavior

Severe abdominal pain

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone

VDH says if a parent guardian has a child that is showing signs of MIS-C, they should take them to the nearest hospital or emergency room for medical care. At this time, it is currently not known how common it may be for children to experience these symptoms.

As of Nov. 26, Virginia has reported 111 cases of MIS-C.

“We are devastated by this sad news, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child,” said Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations and deaths across Virginia and the U.S. As we enter a time of year when families are traveling and gathering for holidays, we urge all Virginians to take steps to protect themselves and their families. Please get vaccinated if you are eligible. Practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing face coverings, as appropriate. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available to anyone age 5 and older at multiple locations across the Commonwealth.”

