Old Danville police station transformed into a center for local teens

DANVILLE, Va. – A former Danville police station is getting new life as a center for teens.

The former Green Street police precinct is now known as the “P.E.A.C.E. Center”

A ribbon-cutting was held by the city Wednesday evening.

The center will provide a safe space for students to complete homework assignments, participate in programs, and enjoy activities such as dance, video gaming, playing pool or watching television.

“It’s great to work in an environment when you recognize an issue in the community and you come up with a solution that you feel like is going to maybe solve some problems,” said Scot Booth, chief of police with the Danville Police Department.

The police department’s school resource officers and youth engagement officers will also work out of the center.