Nearly 250,000 pounds of fully-cooked pork products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Different products included in the Alexander & Hornung pork-product recall announced on December 5, 2021.

Check your refrigerator and freezer to make sure you don’t own any of these products.

Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores, Michigan establishment and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., has recalled about 234,391 pounds of fully-cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Sunday that extends to 17 products.

The government provided pictures of the labels, as well as a list of the recalled products.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive Listeria results, according to the recall announcement.

Consumption of food contaminated with the bacteria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

According to the USDA, listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers with questions should call 1-866-866-3703. Customer service representatives will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.