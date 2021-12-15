Kraft will pay you $20 to not make cheesecake this Christmas amid cream cheese shortage

Were you planning on making a cheesecake this Christmas? You may want to think again.
The supply chain disruption has added yet another item to the list: cream cheese. That’s why the Kraft Heinz brand announced it will reimburse 18,000 customers $20 for a holiday dessert through its “Philadelphia Spread the Feeling” offer.
Starting at noon on Friday, folks can sign up for a chance to receive the $20 digital reward here. There will be 10,000 spots open on Friday with another 8,000 available starting noon on Saturday.
After you have a spot reserved, you can use a one-time-use link to buy any dessert with a dated receipt between Dec. 17-Dec. 24. Starting Dec. 28, you can use the unique link to submit your dessert receipt for a chance to win a $20 digital reward.