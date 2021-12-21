D.C. brings back indoor mask mandate amid surging infections

WASHINGTON – The nation’s capital is reinstating its indoor mask mandate as the region and country grapple with a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections.
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that she would be declaring a state of emergency and urged Washingtonians to get vaccinations and booster shots, and limit their social activities over the holidays.
“Choose your activities wisely and you may even consider bowing out of some social events,” she said. “I’m tired of it. We’re all tired of it. But we have to pay attention to what’s happening in our city and our nation.”
