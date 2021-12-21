D.C. brings back indoor mask mandate amid surging infections

FILE - In this March 22, 2021, file photo Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, testifies at the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, on D.C. statehood on Capitol Hill in Washington. The latest incarnation of Washingtons long-simmering statehood push appears to be entering an end game as it moves to the U.S. Senate. Our democracy is truly in the hands of this Senate, Mayor Muriel Bowser told the Senate committee on homeland security and government affairs. We will not quit until we achieve full democracy. ... We will keep pushing until D.C.s tragic disenfranchisement is rectified. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via CQ Roll Call, File)

WASHINGTON – The nation’s capital is reinstating its indoor mask mandate as the region and country grapple with a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that she would be declaring a state of emergency and urged Washingtonians to get vaccinations and booster shots, and limit their social activities over the holidays.

“Choose your activities wisely and you may even consider bowing out of some social events,” she said. “I’m tired of it. We’re all tired of it. But we have to pay attention to what’s happening in our city and our nation.”