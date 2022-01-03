Virginia State Police responds to more than 300 crashes amid snow

Troopers with Virginia State Police have responded to more than 300 traffic crashes on Monday morning as snow continues to pour down across the state.

In addition to the 313 crashes they’ve responded to since midnight, they have also assisted with 277 disabled vehicles, according to State Police

Authorities are asking drivers to stay off the roads.

#VSP Troopers Staying Busy across #Virginia w/Crashes & Stuck Vehicles VSP have responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists since 12:01 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3) through 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities at this time. Also of concern are downed limbs and debris caused by accumulating snow and strong winds. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3), state police are currently responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state. State police is still on the scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 at the 168 mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries and the tractor-trailer is hauling 18,000 lbs of plastic furniture. ---------------------------------------------------- From 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police responded to: Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes If you must travel during the storm: - Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. - Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel. - Use your headlights - in rain AND snow. - Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. - Buckle Up. - Avoid distractions - put down the phone. - Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls. Posted by Virginia State Police on Monday, January 3, 2022

