Woman isolated for hours in airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID mid-flight

A woman flying from Chicago to Iceland tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight, and she ended up spending hours in isolation in a place where she can’t interact with other passengers: the plane’s bathroom.

Marissa Fotieo spent around three hours quarantining there.

She made good use of the time alone, making a TikTok video of her experience, which has been viewed more than 4,000,000 times.

“We boarded our flight and then probably an hour to an hour and a half in. I started, I just, all of a sudden this severe sore throat came on,” said Fotieo. “I thought, ‘Okay, I’m just going to take a test, going to make me feel better.’ And immediately it came back as positive.”

Fotieo was released from quarantine on Thursday and hopes to spend the remaining few days of her holiday with her family.