WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks on damage caused by rare Colorado wildfire

Biden speaks at approximately 6:35 p.m.

A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are heading to Colorado where they will tour fire damage in Louisville.



