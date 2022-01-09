Houston teacher released on bond after 13-year-old son found in trunk at COVID-19 test site

Cy-Fair ISD teacher bonds out of jail after allegedly putting 13-year-old in trunk for fear of COVID-19 exposure, officials say

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston mother has been released on bond after her 13-year-old son was found in the trunk of her car at a COVID-19 testing site on Monday.

Authorities allege the mother, 41-year-old Sarah Beam, placed her son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he had tested positive for COVID-19 and then took him to a drive-thru testing site for the Cypress-Fairbanks school district in northwest Houston.

The woman had been a teacher with the district since 2011. She has been placed on administrative leave.

Witnesses told authorities that when she pulled up to the drive-thru testing site, they could hear something in the trunk. Witnesses claim that when she opened her trunk, a boy was lying inside.

That’s when witnesses told Beam that if she didn’t take her son out of the trunk and let him sit in the backseat, they wouldn’t allow her to be tested. Then, the witness alerted the police.

When police arrived at the scene, Beam told authorities that she put her son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to prevent herself from being exposed. She explained that she wanted to take her son to the site for additional testing.

On Saturday, Beam was taken into custody and charged with endangering a child. Later that same day, a $1,500 bond was issued.

She has since then been released on bond.