Instead of lifting, a Pa. football coach had his team go shovel driveways for free

Brian DeLallo, the head football coach at Bethel Park High School had some simple instructions for his football team on Monday.

BETHEL PARK, Pa. – Instead of meeting for a 9 a.m. gym workout, one high school football team in Pennsylvania was using the recent show as an opportunity to help other and stay in shape.

Due to expected severe weather, Monday’s weightlifting workout has been cancelled. Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway. Don’t accept any money - that’s our Monday workout. — Brian DeLallo (@BDeLallo) January 16, 2022

Instead of lifting, the team was told to find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel that person’s driveway.

“It’s great to see the kids buy in and get out there. They’ll shovel all morning and then, hopefully, they’ll go sled riding in the afternoon and get to be kids,” DeLallo told WTAE in Pittsburgh.

Braedon Del Duca, an offensive lineman, said this was the team’s chance to thank the community for its support.

He and his teammates realized just how much they were helping others when they knocked on one woman’s door.

“She was excited. She asked, like, how much it was. We said it was free of cost, and she was all excited and thankful for it. It was just nice to see that, ” said Colton Pfeuffer, a wide receiver.

That woman now plans to pay it back by donating to the school’s football program.

“It’s about community. We talk about in our program all the time, so this is another chance we have to go out and interact with our community in a positive way and show them that they’re important to us,” said Delallo.