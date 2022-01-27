Virginia sees 11,743 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 80,176 new cases in the last week

As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 1,514,862 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

Across Virginia, 79% of the population is vaccinated with at least one dose, while 68.7% of all Virginians are fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 11,464 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 14,355 newly reported cases a day.

The past week’s average daily newly reported cases are 20.21% lower than the previous seven-day period.

When looking at hospitalizations, in the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 97 new hospitalizations a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 168.

The past week’s average daily new hospitalizations are roughly 42% lower than the previous seven-day period.

Here’s a breakdown of the 11,743 new cases reported on Thursday. Don’t see your locality listed? Use the search bar and type in the name of any city or county.

(The daily breakdown of cases by locality and vaccine numbers are not available until noon, Monday through Friday.)

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

The graphic below provides a look at hospital bed occupancy across the region.

Below is a map from VDH as to where cases have been reported (Scroll within the embedded widget on a mobile device to see all the information):

Below are the latest statewide vaccination numbers from VDH (Scroll within the embedded widget on a mobile device to see all the information):