Uber Eats and Uber Don’t Eats: Whatever you do, don’t get the two confused

This photo provided by Uber Eats shows a scene from Uber Eats 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. ( Uber Eats via AP)

Now we all know about Uber Eats, but what about Uber Don’t Eats?

Apparently, a lot of top-name celebrities are getting the two mixed up. Which is something you most certainly should not do. I mean, unless you want a mouth full of kitty litter, dish soap or even....diapers.

Now, I’m sure by now you’re thinking I’m crazy, but in this Uber Eats commercial, that’s exactly what they ate.

In the commercial, Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicholas Braun are seen chowing down on kitty litter, diapers, anatomy candles and other items that sound like a stomach ache just waiting to happen.

Don’t believe me? Check it out for yourself.

See the full commercial below: