(HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball/Women's Hospital of Texas in Houston)

HOUSTON – Two babies were born on a very special day.

On Tuesday, 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m., two Houston babies were born at two hospitals, our sister station KPRC reports.

Both Baby Annalise and Baby Presley were born after both of their mothers were in labor for two days.

Presley was born at the Women’s Hospital of Texas in Houston, while Annalise was born at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Little Annalise is even sporting a tutu.

Here’s a look at the two cuties:

Annalise

Baby Annalise! (HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball)

Baby Annalise! And her loving parents! (HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball)

Presley

Baby Presley! (Women's Hospital of Texas in Houston)