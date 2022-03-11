WATCH LIVE: President Biden to announce that U.S. will move to revoke Russia’s favored trade status

President Joe Biden will announce Friday at 10:15 a.m. that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke the “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
