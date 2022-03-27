Newest Stafford County K9 helps find suicidal man

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office’s newest addition is already making a mark within the department.

On March 24, deputies were called about a man making concerning statements and attempting to jump out of a car, NBC 12 reports.

When deputies arrived, they learned the man had run from the vehicle and into the woods.

Deputies began searching the area, and K9 Jynx was able to track the man down. He walked out of the woods to K9 Jynx and handler.

Deputies gave the man mental health resources.