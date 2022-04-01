Silly April Fools’ Day pranks pulled in Southwest, Central Virginia that’ll make you laugh

ROANOKE, Va. – April Fools’ Day is here and many jokesters in Southwest and Central Virginia are joining in on the fun.

Celebrated annually on April 1, April Fools’ Day is a day of nothing but pulling jokes on friends and family, arguably the perfect day for tricksters.

We’ve compiled a list of April Fools’ Day jokes pulled in our region that are sure to get a laugh out of you. If not, well, we don’t know what to tell you.

Happy joking everyone!

Chick-fil-A Bonsack ‘Bucket-o-Fries’

Head out to Chick-fil-A Bonsack and grab a ‘Bucket-o-Fries’ to satisfy that waffle fries craving. After all, no need to settle for a large fry when you can have an entire bucket. All jokes aside though, I don’t know about you, but I wish this wasn’t an April Fools’ Day prank.

Sometimes a large fry just isn’t enough! ⠀ Introducing our new Bucket-o-Fries™️. Perfect for families, gatherings, or just for yourself. 🤷‍♀️ Available for a limited time only. Posted by Chick-fil-A Bonsack on Friday, April 1, 2022

Roanoke City Star getting a facelift

Roanoke, also known as the Star City, might be getting a new nickname soon. That’s because the Star will be changing its shape in 2023, according to a Facebook post. The Square City? What about the Circle City? Here’s a look at the choices you have to choose from:

Ad

Square “Move to Roanoke, or be square!”

Circle “Roanoke is one big community circle!”

Diamond “Roanoke: The Diamond in the Rough”

Mountain Scape: “Roanoke: Welcome to the Blue Ridge Mountains”

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is getting a new furry member added to its team: Deputy Stan Lee, a squirrel. Lee will be in charge of the sheriff’s office Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division, which aims to lock up individuals who run with scissors, step on cracks that will break their mama’s back and go swimming prior to 30 minutes after eating.

Deputy Stan Lee (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

Looks like the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only one getting some new furry members. The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office announced this morning that it’ll be adding two new goats to its team, Andy and Barney. The department said the goats will be helping out with search and rescue.

***For Immediate Release*** Introducing our newest team members, Andy and Barney! The Wythe County Sheriff's Office... Posted by Wythe County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 1, 2022

Virginia Tech adds new pool to Breakzone Recreation Center

Great news for Hokies! You’ll now be able to take a dip in the pool at the Breakzone Recreation Center. Shhh, just don’t tell anyone though. 👀

Ad

We've added a new type of pool to Breakzone...thoughts? 🙃 Maybe keep this on the down-low from @VTFacilities though. pic.twitter.com/vqUNUbyOlD — Virginia Tech Student Engagement and Campus Life (@VTCampusLife) April 1, 2022

Breaking News | Alligator captured at Smith Mountain Lake

If you plan on hitting up Smith Mountain Lake anytime soon, make sure you’re on the lookout for alligators. Apparently, Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire-Rescue was sent to the area to capture an 8-foot long North Atlantic Alligator Friday morning. It’s been pretty cold lately, but I guess that didn’t bother the gator!

Yes, it's true - Smith Mountain Lake residents got the shock of a lifetime less than an hour after the sun came up this... Posted by Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue on Friday, April 1, 2022

10 News Virginia Today switcheroo

Even 10 News got in on the April Fools’ Day fun! This morning, Chris Michaels, Jenna Zibton and Japhanie Gray swapped places.

In a separate prank, 10 News meteorologist Chris Michaels announced on Instagram that he’d be embarking on a new career path. Doing what you might ask? Making pencil sharpeners for NASCAR teams.

Lexington City School students receive free iPads

A group of second graders at Lexington City Schools couldn’t believe it when they were given free iPads from their teachers this morning. Well, they shouldn’t have believed it because in the end, it turned out to be an April Fools’ Day prank. You can tell in the post below that they weren’t amused by the prank. 🤣

Ad

Waddell Elementary School second graders were super excited to receive free “iPads” from their teachers this morning! April Fools! 😂♥️ Posted by Lexington City Schools on Friday, April 1, 2022

“Float In” Movies coming to Claytor Lake

What better way to relax on the lake than with a nice movie? Well, this summer a “Float In” is coming to Claytor Lake so you can do just that. No need to worry about the safety risks, that’s all covered!

Suspicious animal footprint discovered at Eagle Rock

Botetourt County Parks & Recreation says it discovered a large animal footprint and also needs help identifying it. Take a look, and tell us what you think it is in the comments: