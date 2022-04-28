Two students with non-life-threatening injuries after school bus crash in Covington

COVINGTON, Va. – Two students are hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front end of a school bus in Covington Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of East Madison Street and South Carolton Drive.

Authorities say the bus driver was taking students to Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, the bus driver quickly alerted authorities using a radio on the bus.

The school nurse, the school superintendent, the Edgemont principal, the director of transportation and the director of instruction arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

After the nurse and the Covington Rescue Squad evaluated students on the bus for injuries, they found that two students had non-life-threatening injuries.

Seventeen students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

In addition, another bus was rerouted to the site of the crash so that the remaining students could be transported to school.

The Covington Division of Police is currently investigating the incident.