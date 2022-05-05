Street outreach clinics, 100 Yard Mile Sale and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

NEXTGEN Aviators will be at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport for the United States Air Force Title Partner Day. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a huge recruitment day for the United States Air Force and spreads awareness of the aviation and STEM workforce and the security it brings.

The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee is hosting its first 2022 Lunch and Learn starting at 11:30 a.m. It will take place at the Stoney Brook Vineyards. People will hear about the county’s farmers market, which has existed for more than 15 years.

Virginia Tech will host the Forest Landowner Extravaganza from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. This is the first-ever extravaganza being held thanks to the continued support of the thousands of family forest owners in Virginia who are making an impact on the health and productivity of forest land in the Commonwealth. It is happening at the Inn at Virginia Tech.

The Fralin Free Clinic and the Rescue Mission will be holding three street outreach clinics over the next two weeks. These clinics will provide people experiencing homelessness with access to ongoing medical care and stable housing. One clinic is scheduled today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 824 Campbell Avenue.

A Radford High School student has officially been accepted into the Air Force Academy. A signing event will take place in the main gym at Radford High School honoring Breanna Mills at 1 p.m. A local Air Force recruiter says Mills is the first student to be accepted from our area in more than 20 years. Mills will be a part of the United States Air Force Academy Class of 2026 and will also be competing on the Air Force gymnastics team.

The Catawba Valley Farmers Market will begin its 13th season at 3 p.m. People will enjoy produce, plants, flowers, meats, baked goods and more from vendors. It will take place at 4965 Catawba Creek Road.

Danville School Board meeting is taking place in the Danville Room on the lower level of the School Board Office at 341 Main Street. It is happening at 5:30 p.m.

The Buena Vista City Council Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. There, members will discuss the budget where they are considering adopting a real estate tax rate, personal property tax rate and a refuse fee for the Fiscal Year 2023.

The Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board to Meet will meet at 6:30 p.m. It will take place in the City Council Conference Room on the 4th floor near Council Chambers at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building.

The ValleyStar Rise Foundation will host the Big Tee Off golf tournament to support the Carilion Children’s Hospital. All funds raised will support the purchase of life-saving medical equipment. The tournament is taking place at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville.

Today is the first day for the 100 Mile Yard Sale happening along Highway 29 from Danville to Amherst. Hundreds of yard sales will provide a wide variety of great deals today through May.

Henry County School Board will meet at 6 tonight. One of the items on the agenda is the discussion regarding the use of electronic devices in the school. It is in relation to their Acceptable Use of Technology to push for students to use their devices, the internet and other forms of technology in a safe and responsible manner while in school and at different facilities.