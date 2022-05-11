Apple discontinuing iPod after more than 20 years

LONDON - JULY 16: Apple iPods are displayed at the new Apple iPod Mini press launch on July 16, 2004 in London. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)

Say goodbye to the iconic iPod.

Apple announced on Tuesday in a press release that it will be discontinuing the iPod Touch, the latest version of the digital music player.

The iPod has come a long way, arguably transforming and evolving the way music lovers alike can immerse themselves in their favorite songs.

Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did, impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared. Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing

The iPod was first introduced in October 2001, with Apple touting the device’s ability to hold “1,000 CD-quality songs.” The iPod touch, known for its revolutionary multi-touch interface, would be launched six years later.

In 2019, Apple introduced the latest version of the iPod Touch model that can send iMessages and make FaceTime calls.

Apple says customers can still purchase the iPod Touch online and at Apple Store locations “while supplies last.”