WATCH: Pres. Biden to discuss the impact of the Russian invasion on food supply, prices at home
A livestream player will be added before the event begins. The president is slated to speak at about 11:45 a.m.
President Joe Biden is slated to visit a family farm in Kankakee to discuss the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on food supply and prices at home and abroad.
The Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to give farmers the tools and resources they need to boost domestic food production.
