WATCH: Pres. Biden to discuss the impact of the Russian invasion on food supply, prices at home

A livestream player will be added before the event begins. The president is slated to speak at about 11:45 a.m.

Jazmine Otey

President Joe Biden speaks in in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Biden wants to put a spotlight on the spike in food prices from Russias invasion of Ukraine. He plans to travel on Wednesday to an Illinois farm to emphasize how U.S. agricultural exports can relieve the financial pressures being felt worldwide. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden is slated to visit a family farm in Kankakee to discuss the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on food supply and prices at home and abroad.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to give farmers the tools and resources they need to boost domestic food production.

