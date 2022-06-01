WATCH LIVE: Gov. Youngkin to announce expansion of Pittsylvania County manufacturer, creating 21 jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to come to Pittsylvania County to make an economic development announcement on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin is currently in Pittsylvania County announcing the expansion of a manufacturer that will bring 21 jobs to the area.

Axxor, a global leader in paper honeycomb development and production, is slated to invest $3.5 million in expanding its production capacity in an effort to help meet market demand in Ringgold East Industrial Park in Pittsylvania County.

Officials say Virginia competed with Michigan for the expansion project.

“Axxor took a chance on Virginia in 2011 as an entry point into the North American market, and its continued growth in Pittsylvania County is a great success story,” said Youngkin. “The company offers an innovative, sustainable product that continues to gain momentum across various industries, and we expect its trajectory to continue. We are proud to have Axxor on the Commonwealth’s corporate roster and look forward to a continued partnership.”

Wieger Wiegersma found Axxor in 1993 in Zwolle, the Netherlands. Since then, the manufacturer has been recognized as a leading companies in the production of paper honeycomb, a core material that it’s in high demand.