Cheers! 🍷 Win a pair of tickets to the Virginia Summer Solstice Wine Festival

It’s summertime, and if you’re looking for fun ways to entertain the kiddos — don’t worry, we’ve got you!
We’re giving away FIVE pairs of tickets to the Virginia Summer Solstice Wine Festival at Lazy Days Winery on June 25.
Here are the details:
- Enter to win using the form below
- Once you enter, you’ll have the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets
- You have until midnight on June 20 to enter
- Winners will be notified on June 21
- Date of event is on June 25
Let’s get started!
Enter below:
You can find the official rules for this contest here.