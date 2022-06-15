Public hearing for proposed tax levy, asphalt paving and more news happening today

Wythe County Board of Supervisors will meet this evening where they will have a public hearing regarding a proposed tax levy for the calendar year of 2022. They will also have a public hearing for the proposed county and school board budget for fiscal year 2023. The meeting will take place in the Administration Building at 6:00 p.m.

