Public hearing for proposed tax levy, asphalt paving and more news happening today

- Wythe County Board of Supervisors will meet this evening where they will have a public hearing regarding a proposed tax levy for the calendar year of 2022. They will also have a public hearing for the proposed county and school board budget for fiscal year 2023. The meeting will take place in the Administration Building at 6:00 p.m.
- Asphalt paving will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today and tomorrow, weather permitting, at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Old Forest Road in Lynchburg. Traffic control will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists should expect minor delays. This work is being done in conjunction with the Lakeside Drive Bridge Over Blackwater Creek project.
