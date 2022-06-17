Multiple people shot, suspect in custody after Alabama church shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Multiple people have been shot and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a church in Alabama, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department.

Police said they responded to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Crosshaven Drive in Vestavia Hills, Alabama around 6:22 p.m. CST for a reported active shooter.

Several law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded.

Authorities said several people were shot, but did not say exactly how many. Police reported that a suspect is in custody but did not provide any further information.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.