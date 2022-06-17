UWRV Park Cleanup, Lunch Fundraiser and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

The United Way of Roanoke Valley will spend the morning cleaning up Booker T. Washington Park. Volunteers will pick up trash and stain the Greenway rails. Lunch will be provided as well as cool treats from Freedom First Scoop. The cleanup will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The Local Office on Aging is holding its annual Let’s Give Lunch fundraiser at North Roanoke Baptist Church. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Meals on Wheels program. Drive-thru will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Delivery will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Roanoke City School Board will have a retreat this afternoon at the Roanoke Valley Governor’s School. There, they will discuss school safety and equity. The retreat starts at 2:00 p.m.

The Blue Eagle Credit Union’s Insta-Jammin Rock Art featuring Katherine Devine as she unveils her “Music Mushroom Garden” work. It is being held at Dr. Pepper Park. This innovative art show is one of several the Blue Eagle Credit Union and Dr. Pepper Park is putting on, giving artists a chance to showcase their work primarily made from recycled, upcycled and re-purposed materials.

The 19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days event will be held in Rocky Mount starting today and lasting through the weekend. The Franklin County based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park. It will feature everything from a Hot Stock Antique Tractor Pull to blacksmithing. The three-day event kicks off at 9:00 a.m.