Lawmakers table Youngkin gas tax, other budget amendments

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to the state budget have met a mixed fate. Some cleared the General Assembly Friday and others such as his push for a gas-tax holiday were voted down on a bipartisan basis.

Friday’s session comes as the governor and General Assembly are creeping toward a June 30 deadline to pass the two-year spending plan.

It would take effect July 1. The governor did not seek changes to many of the budget provisions that would offer families and working people a range of tax relief, including one-time rebates.