One killed, two injured in shooting at WeatherTech facility in Illinois

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a WeatherTech facility in Illinois early Saturday morning, according to NBC News.

Police in the village of Bolingbrook, a Chicago suburb, said officers responded to initial reports of “a subject shot” on 1 WeatherTech Way at 6:25 a.m. local time.

The alleged suspect fled the building after the shooting and was taken into custody about three hours later Saturday morning, police said.

One of the people injured has already been released from the hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.

WeatherTech, a manufacturer of automotive products, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.