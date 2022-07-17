82º

Michigan man charged in murder of his 3 kids, wife, tried to kill himself; Mugshot disturbing

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

A Michigan father who killed his three kids and wife last month before attempting to kill himself has been charged in the murders. (Mecosta County Sheriff's Office)

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan father who killed his three kids and wife before attempting to kill himself has been charged in the murders.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the department took custody of Charles Robert Gillard Sr., 51, from Stanwood, in the murders of his three children -- Katelynn (6), Ronald (4) and Joshua (3), and his wife, Dawn (41), back in May.

The Sheriff’s office said Gillard was formally taken into custody on multiple felony murder charges on June 28, and was arraigned. He’s being held without bond.

The Sheriff’s office released a mugshot, but due to the attempted suicide, it’s a bit disturbing. You can view the mugshot here, but the image is graphic.

