Freestanding ER, self-portrait art exhibit and more news happening today

Roanoke City Council will hold two meetings today. A regular meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. where they will discuss the acceptance of several grants, including Home American Rescue Plan Funds for HUD-funded activities. The second meeting will kick off at 7 p.m. where council members will declare July 2022 to June 2023 as the Year of the Artist.

The Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg will kick off its annual fundraiser for local volunteer fire and rescue organizations. It is a golf tournament where 4-member teams will have the chance to compete for prizes and awards. It’s happening at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

