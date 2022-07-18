Freestanding ER, self-portrait art exhibit and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The LewisGale Regional Health System is holding a pre-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate its new Lewis Gale Medical Center Blue Hills ER. It is a freestanding emergency room located at 1423 West Ruritan Road. It starts at 3 p.m.
- The We Are Art; The Roanoke Self-Portrait Project kicks off this evening at the Roanoke Municipal Building 4th Floor Gallery. It’s an exhibition of self-portrait works by 48 local artists. The art viewing will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. City Council acknowledgment and proclamation will be at 7 p.m. and informal networking at Golden Cactus Brewery will start at 7:30 p.m.
- Roanoke City Council will hold two meetings today. A regular meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. where they will discuss the acceptance of several grants, including Home American Rescue Plan Funds for HUD-funded activities. The second meeting will kick off at 7 p.m. where council members will declare July 2022 to June 2023 as the Year of the Artist.
- The Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg will kick off its annual fundraiser for local volunteer fire and rescue organizations. It is a golf tournament where 4-member teams will have the chance to compete for prizes and awards. It’s happening at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Route 760, Diuguids Lane, in Roanoke County will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks. This closure is to replace the bridge over the Roanoke River, which is located at the Salem City limits near the intersection of Route 760 and Route 639 West Riverside Drive. For most of the 45-day-closure, traffic can detour using West Riverside Drive and Mill Lane. However, there will be a couple of three-day periods when a large crane will be in use closing the Route 760 and Route 639 intersection. On those days, drivers will need to use Creekside Drive and Lilly Drive to detour. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in the fall.
