WATCH: White House holds briefing after President Biden tests positive for COVID

FILE - President Joe Biden gives a speech about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station in Somerset, Mass., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Bidens speech led to widespread claims on social media that the president made a significant announcement not about climate change, but about his health. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON – The White House is expected to hold a briefing at 2 p.m. after President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

You can watch the full special report below:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

She said Biden has “very mild symptoms” and “will isolate at the White House while continuing to carry out all of his duties fully.” She said Biden has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House “via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

The White House released a letter from Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, that said the president has a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.”

Ad

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30.