Enough Rally, Kroger hiring event and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The 2022 Korean and Cold Wars Annual Government Briefings start at 9 a.m. and will last until noon. DPAA leadership, Korean War Project leaders and other scientists will be present during a livestream on their Facebook page. The DPAA, the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System and the Service Casualty Offices will update 566 family members of loved ones who are unaccounted for in the Korean and Cold Wars. Those families will also be briefed on what the government is doing to bring their loved ones home.
- The Third Annual Michael C. Jarret Basketball Clinic takes off at 10 a.m. It is happening at the Martinsville YMCA for boys and girls 6 to 16 years old. The basketball clinic will be today and tomorrow and will feature former Globetrotter and actor George Bell.
- Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Boardroom of the Administration building. There, they will discuss the consideration of additional funding for the Blue Ridge Regional Library System.
- Kroger is having a hiring event for all of its Virginian stores starting at 3 p.m. The event will include job opportunities ranging from part-time to full-time store positions. Before coming to the store, you are urged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Each store will have a hiring table where candidates can pick up information, ask questions and sign up to be interviewed the same day.
- Empowering Neighborhoods to Overcome Undesirable behavior Gives us Hope is holding an ENOUGH Rally today at 6 p.m. in Dearington, located at 1406 Lovell Street in Lynchburg.
- The Nawab Indian Cuisine is celebrating its 25th Business Anniversary this evening. The restaurant opened its doors in 1997. The celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lynchburg City Council will hold a work session starting at 4 p.m. and then at 7:30 p.m., a normal meeting and a closed session will take place. A public hearing is also scheduled to discuss a vote on Redistricting Ward Boundaries, precincts and polling places.
Have a great Tuesday!