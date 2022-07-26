Enough Rally, Kroger Hiring Event and more news happening today

The 2022 Korean and Cold Wars Annual Government Briefings starts 9:00 a.m. until noon. DPAA leadership, Korean War Project leaders and other scientists will be present during a livestream on their Facebook page. The DPAA, the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, and the Service Casualty Offices will update 566 family members of loved ones who are unaccounted for in the Korean and Cold War. Those families will also be briefed on what the government is doing to bring their loved ones home.