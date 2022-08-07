A look at Brittney Griner’s career on, off basketball court

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

A timeline of key events in Brittney Griner’s career on and off the basketball court:

Oct. 18, 1990: Brittney Griner was born in Houston.

2009: Led Nimitz High School to Texas 5A girls basketball state championship game where they lost. The 6-foot-7 star dunked 52 times as a senior, including seven times in one game against Aldine High School.

2009-10: Set NCAA single season record with 223 blocks as a freshman at Baylor. Became the seventh women’s basketball player to ever dunk in college.

2011-12: Led Baylor to a 40-0 record and earned Associated Press Player of the Year honors averaging 23.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5 blocks.

April 3, 2012: Had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks in NCAA title game as Baylor beat Notre Dame 80-61. She earned Most Outstanding Player honors of the Final Four.

April 15, 2013: Was No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, selected by the Phoenix Mercury.

2014: Helped Phoenix to 29-5 record — most wins in WNBA history — and the franchise’s third league championship.

Aug. 14, 2014: Got engaged to fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson. Eight months later, they were both arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct after police responded to a fight between them.

May 15, 2015: Griner and Johnson were suspended seven games by the WNBA after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct charges.

2015 and 2016: Played in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg and won consecutive championships with that team. Has played in the winter with Ekaterinburg ever since.

Aug. 20, 2016: Helped lead U.S. to sixth consecutive Olympic gold medal at Rio Games.

June 18, 2019: Married Cherelle Griner.

Aug. 8, 2021: Helped U.S. win seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal at Tokyo Games. She averaged 16.5 points to lead the U.S.

Feb. 17, 2022: Arrested for drug possession at airport outside of Moscow while returning to Russia from a FIBA World Cup qualifier break.

July 1, 2022: Trial started in court outside of Moscow.

July 7, 2022: Pled guilty to drug possession charges, saying: “There was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

Aug. 4, 2022: Sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession.