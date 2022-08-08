Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
- The 86th Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention kicks off in Felts Park on South Main Street in Galax. There are several times you can enjoy the event. Today’s schedule includes the Fiddlers’ Youth Competition from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Then starting at 5:30 p.m., the Fiddlers’ Youth Competition starts.
- The Danville Police Department is partnering with Danville Public Schools for a Back-to-Back initiative to show students that police have their back during the new school year. Police are set to be at the school to greet students as they head to the classroom.
Have a great Monday!