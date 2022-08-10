Mountain View Humane Birthday Celebration, Old Fiddlers’ Convention and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- Mountain View Humane Waldron-Ricci Spay Neuter Clinic is celebrating its 12th Birthday party in Christiansburg. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy a piece of cake, grab a pet goodie bag, and learn about the services officer to help keep pets healthy.
- The Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals will have a meeting starting at 1:00 p.m. It is taking place at the Council Chamber where they will look at several zoning applications.
- The 86th Annual Old Fiddlers Convention kicks off in Felts Park on South Main Street in Galax. There are several times you can enjoy the event. Today’s schedule include the Bluegrass Fiddle, Dulcimer, and Bluegrass Banjo Competitions starting at 6:00 p.m.
Have a great Wednesday!