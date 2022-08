U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks after the the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, at the White House in Washington, U.S., on June 24, 2022.

WASHINGTON – President Biden is expected to make remarks from the White House at 2:15 p.m. EDT describing a plan to forgive some student loan debts.

You can watch the full announcement below: