U.S. majority oppose fuel-powered car phase out, study shows

(FILE) An electric vehicle charging station in San Diego. Texas wants to create a network of charging stations for electric vehicles.

Americans continue to favor gas-fueled over electric cars, reports Pew Research Center.

The Pew study shows that about 47% of adults in the U.S. support phasing out fuel-powered vehicles, while 51% oppose it.

The Biden administration has made the switch to electric vehicles a priority, citing the rise in gas prices as just one reason for Americans to go electric.

They plan to sign an executive order promising to make electric vehicles half of all vehicles sold in 2030.

However, a majority of American drivers have chosen to stick with gas-fueled cars, for a variety of reasons.

Ad

Many consumers feel electric cars lack reliability, compared to gas-fueled ones.

Most adults in the U.S. say the driving experience between electric and gas-powered cars is about the same, while only 13% say electric is more fun to drive.

With only a few brands to choose from, drivers may benefit from having more electric options. Manufacturers such as Ford, General Motors, and Toyota are working to transition to more electric vehicles of their own.

With its popularity, the transition to electric pickup trucks will likely be crucial to transitioning the country to the switch.

The issues facing electric cars are being addressed by manufacturers, with newer, more efficient technology on the horizon.