LONDON – After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II has died, and her heir will take over in her place.

King Charles III has been preparing for the moment for his whole life and is now the oldest person to assume the British throne.

On Thursday, just after her majesty’s passing, the King released a statement, shown below from The Royal Family’s official Twitter page.