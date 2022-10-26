McDonald’s McRib returns for its ‘Farewell Tour’

McDonald’s announced the return of a popular menu item with only one caveat — this could be the last time it’ll be on the menu.

The McRib will return to menus on Oct. 31, for a limited time at participating restaurants.

the mcrib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

The popular sandwich may not be gone forever, though.

In a press release, McDonald’s said, “Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later.’ Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back.”

To celebrate the farewell tour, McRib merchandise will be available online starting Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. The nostalgic merch will commemorate the sandwich through the years, with prices as low as 99 cents.