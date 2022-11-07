Virginia couple faces charges for attempted armed home invasion in New Jersey

MARLBORO, N.J. – A Virginia couple is in custody after authorities tied them to trying to break into a New Jersey home.

The incident happened on Sept. 24 when Marlboro Township Police responded to an attempted home invasion call around 5:30 a.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office press release.

Officers at the scene learned the alleged suspect attempted to enter the home through the backdoor while waving around an AK-47-style rifle. The release said he took off in a sedan with Virginia plates.

The suspect is now identified as Acori Knox of Hampton.

His girlfriend, Lauren McNeil of Newport News, was one of several guests at the house during the incident. Authorities said text messages revealed they arranged the home invasion ahead of time.

The press release said the couple planned to restrain the homeowner and rob him of cash and personal effects.

They were arrested in Newport News on Nov. 2.

Knox and McNeil are being charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree attempted burglary. Knox is also charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree eluding police and three second-degree weapons offenses.

“This case has been marked by consistently stellar investigative work throughout, from a swift initial response that very well may have prevented a far worse outcome all the way through the identification of these suspects and their arrests yesterday,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.