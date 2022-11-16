WATCH LIVE: Coastal Carolina to discuss cancellation of football game versus UVA

A banner with the numbers and initials of three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting hangs from a home near the crime scene, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry were were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coastal Carolina University is slated to talk about the cancellation of the game vs UVA Wednesday at 12 p.m.

This comes UVA canceled the home football game scheduled for Saturday in the wake of a shooting that left three players dead and two others wounded.