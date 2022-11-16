WATCH LIVE: Coastal Carolina to discuss cancellation of football game versus UVA
A livestream player will be added ahead of the presser. The event is scheduled for 12 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coastal Carolina University is slated to talk about the cancellation of the game vs UVA Wednesday at 12 p.m.
This comes UVA canceled the home football game scheduled for Saturday in the wake of a shooting that left three players dead and two others wounded.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.