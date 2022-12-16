Gov. Youngkin requests investigation into Austin Edwards’ hire

Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the inspector general of Virginia to investigate the hiring of Austin Edwards by Virginia State Police, according to WCYB.

We previously reported that Edwards, the suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California, died in a shootout with police. Authorities say he had driven across the country to meet a teenage girl he “catfished” before killing three members of her family.

VSP officials said “human error” led to Edwards’ hiring earlier this year. He was later hired by the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.