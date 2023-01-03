72º

WATCH LIVE | Rep. Kevin McCarthy appears to fail to be elected House Speaker

Tags: National, Politics

NBC News has a special report n the outcome of vote for Speaker of the House.

In the first round of voting, it appears that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has failed to be elected House Speaker.

