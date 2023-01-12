WATCH: Attorney General Garland delivers statement on Pres. Biden classified documents

Attorney General Merrick Garland made an announcement today at 1:15 p.m.
A special counsel has been appointed to look into classified documents found in the home of Pres. Biden.
You can watch Garland’s full statement in the video below.
