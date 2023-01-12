51º

WATCH: Attorney General Garland delivers statement on Pres. Biden classified documents

Tags: Biden, National
Attorney General Merrick Garland made an announcement today at 1:15 p.m.

A special counsel has been appointed to look into classified documents found in the home of Pres. Biden.

You can watch Garland’s full statement in the video below.

