Amazon Web Services to invest $35 billion in Virginia to expand data center campuses

Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon, plans to invest $35 billion to build data centers in Virginia by 2040.

The planned investment will create at least 1,000 total new jobs across the state.

Officials say multiple locations are under consideration and will be decided at a later date.

“AWS has a significant presence in Virginia, and we are excited that AWS has chosen to continue their growth and expand their footprint across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia will continue to encourage the development of this new generation of data center campuses across multiple regions of the Commonwealth. These areas offer robust utility infrastructure, lower costs, great livability, and highly educated workforces and will benefit from the associated economic development and increased tax base, assisting the schools and providing services to the community.”

Amazon is among the largest private-sector employers in Virginia, with its second headquarters located in Arlington. AWS was first established in the Commonwealth in 2006.