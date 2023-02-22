64º

HEY, BLACKSBURG! Show us your Pins of this beautiful weather

It’s 70° out in February — so show us how you’re enjoying this beautiful weather!

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Town of Blacksburg established 225 years ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hey there, Blacksburg!

To join in on the fun, all you have to do is grab a pic of a terrific sunset, maybe the birds chirping in your backyard, or whatever else is bringing a smile to your face and send it to us via Pin It.

Wondering how it works? No worries, it’s a piece of cake!

How to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Weather channel
  • Hit submit
  • Be on the lookout for your amazing photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a content producer in July 2018.

