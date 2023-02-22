HEY, BLACKSBURG! Show us your Pins of this beautiful weather

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hey there, Blacksburg!
It’s 70° out in February, and we want to see how you’re enjoying this beautiful (yet unseasonal) weather.
To join in on the fun, all you have to do is grab a pic of a terrific sunset, maybe the birds chirping in your backyard, or whatever else is bringing a smile to your face and send it to us via Pin It.
Wondering how it works? No worries, it’s a piece of cake!
How to use Pin It:
- Upload your photo to Pin It under the Weather channel
- Hit submit
- Be on the lookout for your amazing photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms