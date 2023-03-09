Gov. Youngkin announces $30 million to combat pandemic learning loss

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $30 million in Learning Recovery Grants for services intended to address the pandemic’s impact of students’ education and well-being.

“Virginia’s students and children across the country experienced catastrophic learning loss throughout the COVID-19 pandemic from the loss of in-person instruction and in-school support services,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These targeted resources for parents will ensure that many children in Virginia have access to the tutoring, summer enrichment programs and other specialized services they need in order to reach their full potential and combat the severe learning losses.”

Students who qualify are those whose family income does not exceed 300% of Federal Poverty Level, and will receive a $3,000 K-12 Learning Recovery Grant; all other qualifying students will receive a $1,500 Learning Recovery Grant.

“Virginia fourth graders had the largest decline in the country for both math and reading -- three times worse than the national average,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera. “We are on the cusp of losing an entire generation of students. Parents deserve actionable information and financial support to determine and access the tools for their child to combat their learning losses.”

The rollout of the grant money will accompany the unveiling of Virginia’s Visualization and Analytics Solution (VVAAS), a platform to allow parents and teachers data on individual learning loss and growth.

We’re told some Virginia schools already have access to this, but all school systems will join the platform in the next two months.