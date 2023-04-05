PIN IT: National Siblings Day

Monday, April 10 is National Siblings Day!

We love ‘em, sometimes we hate ‘em, but they are always there to lean on in times of need.

It’s time to show off your siblings using Pin It!

Have a best friend or another family member that’s like a sibling to you? Feel free to join in on the fun.

Don’t know how to use Pin It? Don’t worry! Scroll to the bottom of this article for instructions.

All photos submitted to the Holidays channel in the Family category will be featured in our Family gallery, which you can see below!

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video,



Choose “Holidays” as the channel,



Select “Family” as the category,



Include a description (optional)



Hit submit!



That’s it! Be on the lookout, your photo may appear on-air or featured on social media!