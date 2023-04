At about 11 a.m., Presidential candidate Nikki Haley will deliver a major policy speech on abortion in Arlington, Virginia.

At about 11 a.m., Presidential candidate Nikki Haley will deliver a major policy speech on abortion in Arlington, Virginia.

Republican Nikki Haley joined the 2024 race for president in February, becoming the first major rival to former President Donald Trump.

Haley, 51, grew up in the small rural community of Bamberg, South Carolina, and is the daughter of Indian immigrants.